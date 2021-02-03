Free Fire OB26 update: List of major changes to the game

The developers of Free Fire roll out regular updates that add new content to the game, keeping it fresh and exciting. The OB26 update is around the corner, and players are eager to try all the new features.

Here is a list of significant changes made to the game with the Free Fire OB26 update.

List of major changes in Free Fire OB26 update

Revamped training ground

There will be significant enhancements in the training ground. The island's size and appearance will get overhauled in this update, and the target range will be renewed. It will provide players with more visual feedback.

Apart from this, Gloo Wall training will be introduced, and a racing game will be added to the new training island.

New partner system - Dynamic Duo

The partner system screen (Image via Garena Free Fire / YouTube)

A new partner system, i.e., Dynamic Duo, will be added in Free Fire with the OB26 update. As players socialize and play with their partners, their buddy meter will increase, and they will receive certain perks.

New in-game function

The new in-game function of the radio commands will undoubtedly help players communicate better when they do not have a mic.

Besides this, a new item, i.e., UAV-Lite, will also be released, helping scan the area for nearby enemies. This will be available as loot or obtainable from the vending machine.

Revamped Clash Squad store

In the upcoming patch, Garena will add more weapons to the Clash Squad store. The set of weapons will vary according to the map.

Weapon balance

In this update, numerous weapons will get buffed, while certain others will receive nerfs.

UMP

Improved armor penetration and minimum damage

Groza

Enhanced minimum damage, recoil, and rate of fire

M1014

Increased minimum damage and rate of fire

M249

Enhanced movement speed while firing, and minimum range

Vector

Decrease in minimum damage, accuracy, and range

SVD

Reduction in additional damage to the body and also fire rate

Parafal

Reduced recoil and maximum range

M1887

Reduced minimum range

Woodpecker

Decreased rate of fire

New revival function

A new revival function will be put in place in the classic (casual) battle royale mode. This addition will enable players to revive their teammates. They will be able to purchase the revival card from the vending machine to bring back teammates.

New weapon

A new shotgun, Mag-7, will be introduced to the game with the OB26 update. The gun boasts a high fire rate, which will make it ideal for close-range situations.

A knife will also be added with the update.

