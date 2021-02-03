Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TGB: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming and TGB, are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators in the Indian community. They have YouTube subscriber counts of 20 million and 1 million, respectively.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs SRV Aghori: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10472 squad matches to date and has won on 2561 occasions, translating to a win rate of 24.45%. With 38702 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.89 in this mode.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1653 games and has triumphed in 306 of them, making his win rate 18.51%. He has notched up 6431 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Ajjubhai has also played 898 solo games and has secured 77 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. He has 2267 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 619 squad games and has 79 wins, making his win rate 12.76%. He has registered 2327 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.31.

Advertisement

The content creator has also played 17 ranked duo games and has a single victory to his name, maintaining a win rate of 5.88%. In the process, he has bagged 35 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo matches and has 1 Booyah, translating to a win rate of 10%. He has 19 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Also Read: OP Vincenzo's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in February 2021

TGB’s Free Fire ID and stats

TGB’s Free Fire ID is 99366608.

Lifetime stats

TGB’s lifetime stats

TGB has played 5875 squad games and has emerged victorious in 997 of them, maintaining a win rate of 16.97%. With a K/D ratio of 2.78, he has bagged 13583 kills in these matches.

Advertisement

The content creator also has 215 wins in the 2184 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 9.84%. He has secured 5296 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.69 in this mode.

TGB has played 1526 solo games and has 176 victories, translating to a win rate of 11.53%. He has 3812 frags to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.82.

Ranked stats

TGB’s ranked stats

TGB has played 185 squad matches in the current ranked season and has won on 47 occasions, translating to a win rate of 25.40%. He has racked up 375 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.72 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 3 ranked solo games and 8 ranked duo matches.

Advertisement

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and TGB have decent stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has the edge over TGB in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. When it comes to the lifetime solo games, TGB has better stats than Ajjubhai.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as TGB has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, TGB has a higher win rate while Ajjubhai has a superior K/D ratio.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs El Gato: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?