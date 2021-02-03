SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game developed and published by Garena. Since its release, the game has achieved monumental feats, and according to App Annie, it was the most downloaded mobile game in 2020.

Content creation and streaming related to Free Fire have become a possible career option for many players. SK Sabir Boss is one of the most famous figures amongst the Indian Free Fire community.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has been featured in 27074 squad matches and has emerged on top on 8785 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 32.44%. With 95521 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.22.

In the duo mode, the player has engaged in 2981 games and has bettered his foes in 607 of them, having a win ratio of 20.36%. He has accumulated 8076 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Lastly, the content creator has appeared in 1612 solo matches and has 142 wins to his name, equating to a win rate of 8.80%. In the process, he has bagged 3249 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has competed in 714 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 142 of them, which comes to a win ratio of 19.88%. He has registered 1894 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Apart from this, the player has taken part in 103 duo matches and has 11 wins, maintaining a win percentage of 10.67%. With a K/D ratio of 2.85, he has secured 262 frags.

The YouTuber has also contended in 21 solo games and has notched 14 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

SK Sabir Boss started his journey in content creation over a year ago, with the oldest video on his channel dating back to September 2019.

Since then, he has collected massive numbers and has become one of the most popular content creators. He has over 3.47 million and over 142 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

