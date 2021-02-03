Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Colonel: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the past few years, Garena Free Fire has expanded immensely on the mobile platform. It has collected a massive daily active player base, which has led to the growth of online content creation related to the quick-pace BR title.

Amitbhai and Colonel are two popular Free Fire YouTubers, hailing from India and Tunisia. They create videos on various aspects related to the game and hold massive subscriber counts of 8.06 and 1.81 million, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 7718 squad matches and has 2142 victories, translating to a win percentage of 27.75%. He has accumulated 19964 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.58.

In the duo mode, the streamer has 720 wins in the 4099 matches for a win rate of 17.56%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has garnered 10731 frags.

Desi Gamers has engaged in 3266 solo games and has bettered his foes in 264 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 8.08%. He has registered 7241 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.41.

Ranked stats

The internet star has played 333 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 69 first-place finishes, coming down to a win ratio of 20.72%. He has notched up 807 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.06.

The content creator has played 157 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 19 of them, having a win percentage of 12.10%. In the process, he has bagged 424 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.07.

The YouTuber has played 87 solo games and has six victories, making his win rate of 6.89%. He has eliminated 247 enemies with a K/D ratio of 3.05.

Colonel's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 331204078.

Lifetime stats

Colonel has competed in 9586 squad matches and has a win tally of 1269, equating to a win percentage of 13.23%. With 23339 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.81.

In the duo mode, the streamer has 121 wins in the 1229 duo games, converting to a win ratio of 9.84%. He has racked up 2933 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.65.

Lastly, the content creator has participated in 1628 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 152 of them, retaining a win rate of 9.33%. He has 3365 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.28.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has contented in 566 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has come out on top on 24 occasions, corresponding to a win ratio of 4.24%. He has gathered 933 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.72.

Moreover, he has appeared in nine solo matches and four duo games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. However, as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. Amitbhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the lifetime duo and squad modes. Coming to the solo mode, Colonel has a greater win rate, while the former has a superior K/D ratio.

It isn't possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Colonel has appeared in only a few of them. In the squad mode, Amitbhai is relatively better.

