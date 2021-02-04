SK Sabir Boss vs. PK Karan (PK Gamers): Who Has Better Stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and PK Karan are two of the most famous Indian Free Fire community figures. The former is known for his incredible gameplay and boasts a massive subscriber count of over 3.48 million. On the other hand, the latter runs the channel - ‘PK Gamers’ alongside Parwez, which has over 2.83 million subscribers.

This article compares their stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 27088 squad games and has bettered his foes in 8787 of them, having a win percentage of 32.43%. He has 95571 kills to his name and has a K/D ratio of 5.22.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 2989 duo matches and has 608 wins at a win ratio of 20.34%. With a K/D ratio of 3.40, he has registered 8107 frags.

The YouTuber has 1612 games in the solo mode and has 142 first-place finishes, maintaining a win rate of 8.80%. He has notched 3249 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 728 squad matches in the on-going ranked season and has a winning tally of 144, retaining a win ratio of 19.78%. He has killed a total of 1941 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.22.

Apart from this, he has played 111 duo games and has 12 victories, which comes down to a win percentage of 10.81%. In the process, he has 293 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.40.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 21 solo matches and has 14 frags with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

PK Karan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 329801798.

Lifetime stats

PK Karan has appeared in 7437 squad matches to date and has come out on top on 1201 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 16.14%. With 16527 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.65.

While in the duo mode, he has 3023 games to his name and has 301 Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 9.95%. He has racked 6142 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.26.

The content creator has contented in 3767 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 205 of them, making his win rate of 5.44%. He has gathered 7650 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.15.

In the current ranked season, PK Karan has competed in 501 squad games and has 81 wins, corresponding to a win ratio of 16.16%. He has accumulated 1341 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.65.

Moreover, he has 9 wins in the 61 duo matches he has played, converting to a win percentage of 14.75%. He has secured 128 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.26.

Lastly, PK Karan has played 2 solo games and has a single frag for a K/D ratio of 0.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes - solo, duo, and squad in the lifetime stats.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as PK Karan has played in only a few games. In the squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has the edge. In the duo mode, PK Karan has a greater win rate, while the former has a superior K/D ratio.

