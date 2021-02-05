Ankush FF vs Lorem: Who Has Better Stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is undoubtedly one of the most popular battle royale titles on mobile platforms. The game has an extensive viewership on YouTube. It has resulted in many exceptional players taking up streaming and content creation.

Ankush FREEFIRE and Lorem are two of the prominent faces in the Free Fire community. They have a subscriber count of 4.27 million and 1.29 million, respectively. Viewers admire them for their exceptional gameplay and skills.

Ankush FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has engaged in 22,380 squad games to date and has come out on top in 9,595 matches, equating to a win rate of 42.87%. With 82,082 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 6.42.

The YouTuber has 1,252 Booyahs in 3,116 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 40.17%. He has notched 11,750 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 6.30.

He also has played 922 solo matches and has won 122 of them with a win ratio of 13.23%. Ankush has 2,566 kills in these matches for a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Ranked stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has featured in 1,480 squad games this season and has bettered his foes in 1,041 games, with a win percentage of 70.33%. He has registered 6,388 kills at a K/D ratio of 14.55.

The content creator has 76 appearances in the duo matches and has outplayed his foes in 40 of them for a win percentage of 52.63%. He has racked up 435 kills, having a K/D ratio of 12.08.

He also has six solo matches to his name with 14 kills in them.

Lorem’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 333231913.

Lifetime stats

Lorem has participated in 5,212 squad games to date and has a win tally of 1,806 games, which equals a win ratio of 34.65%. He has 1,7261 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 5.07.

He has 293 first-place finishes in 1,226 duo games, translating to a win rate of 23.89%. With a K/D ratio of 3.73, the content creator has 3,483 kills.

Lorem has played 873 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 127 of them, at a win rate of 14.54%. The YouTuber registered 1,901 kills and has sustained a K/D ratio of 2.55.

Ranked stats

Lorem has contested in 301 squad games this season and has outperformed his opponents on 115 occasions, translating to a win rate of 38.20%. He has eliminated 1,366 foes and has maintained a K/D ratio of 7.34.

Apart from this, he hasn’t played any other match this season.

Comparison

Ankush FREEFIRE has a higher K/D ratio and win rate in the lifetime squad and duo matches. Lorem has a higher win rate. Ankush leads in terms of win rate in the lifetime squad games.

It is not possible to compare the ranked solo and duo matches as Lorem hasn’t played any of these matches. In the squad games, Ankush has the edge over his counterpart.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

