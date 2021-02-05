Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Ajjubhai and Vincenzo are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators on YouTube. They play in the Indian and Middle East regions, respectively.

While Ajjubhai has a subscriber count of 20.2 million on YouTube, Vincenzo has 5.35 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10488 squad games to date and has won 2563 of them, making his win rate 24.43%. He has racked up 38772 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The Indian YouTuber has 306 victories in 1653 duo games, translating to a win rate of 18.51%. With 6431 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.77 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has played 898 solo games and has triumphed on 77 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.57%. He has notched up 2267 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 635 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 81 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.75%. He has eliminated 2397 opponents at a K/D ratio of 4.33 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 17 ranked duo matches and has a single victory to his name, translating to a win rate of 5.88%. He has 35 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.18.

Ajjubhai has played 10 ranked solo games, winning one of them at a win rate of 10%. He has 19 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo’s lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has played 19848 squad games to date and has emerged victorious on 3428 occasions, translating to a win rate of 17.27%. He has racked up 71129 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.33 in this mode.

The Middle East-based content creator has also played 1708 duo games and has won 298 of them, making his win rate 17.44%. He has 4999 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.55.

OP Vincenzo has 100 Booyahs in 1130 solo games, maintaining a win rate of 8.84%. With a K/D ratio of 2.74, he has 2818 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo’s ranked stats

OP Vincenzo has played 466 squad matches in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 28 of them, translating to a win rate of 6.00%. He has bagged 1352 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.09.

The YouTuber has not played any other ranked matches this season.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and OP Vincenzo have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime duo and squad games, Ajjubhai has an edge over OP Vincenzo in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo matches, Vincenzo has a better win rate while Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked solo and duo stats as OP Vincenzo hasn’t played enough matches yet. However, in the ranked squad games, Ajjubhai has better stats than OP Vincenzo.

