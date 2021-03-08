Chrono vs DJ Alok: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad in March 2021?

Chrono and DJ Alok are two of the most popular characters in Free Fire. They have special abilities called Time Turner and Drop the Beat, respectively.

These abilities help determine the outcome of a match in Free Fire as they give players a significant advantage on the virtual battleground.

This article compares the abilities of DJ Alok and Chrono in Free Fire to see which character is better for Free Fire's Clash Squad mode in March 2021.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

According to his description in Free Fire, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe who has an active ability called Time Turner. At its default level, this ability creates a force field that can block 600 damage from enemies. The character can shoot at opponents while inside the force field. His movement speed is also increased by 15%.

When this ability is activated, allies within the force field get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting 4 seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At its maximum level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 30%. Meanwhile, the allies' movement speed is increased by 15%. All the effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability creates a 5m aura that improves ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

Drop the Beat can be boosted to level six using character level-up cards. At the highest level, this ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Comparison and verdict

Chrono's ability to block 600 damage and improve movement speed is one of the strongest abilities in Free Fire.

While Chrono's ability is ideal for aggressive players, DJ Alok is still a better choice for the Clash Squad mode because he provides a constant healing source in addition to increased movement speed.

Disclaimer: The choice of character in Free Fire is an individual decision. Prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

