Chrono vs DJ Alok: How different are the characters in Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire has a large variety of characters that possess special abilities. Players can use these abilities to defeat their opponents on the virtual battleground.

Chrono and DJ Alok are two of the most popular characters in the game. This article will compare their abilities and examine their differences in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of Chrono and DJ Alok in Free Fire

Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

According to his description in Free Fire, Chrono is a bounty hunter from another universe who has an active ability called Time Turner. At its base level, this ability can create a force field that blocks 600 damage from enemies. The character can shoot at opponents while inside the force field. His movement speed also increases by 15%.

Using this ability, allies within the force field also get a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting four seconds. It has a cooldown of 50 seconds.

At its maximum level, Time Turner increases the player's movement speed by 30%, and that of his allies by 15%. All the effects last 15 seconds and have a cooldown of 40 seconds.

DJ Alok

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat. At its base level, this ability can create a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and regenerates 5 HP/s for five seconds.

DJ Alok's ability can be maximized to level six using character level-up cards. At the highest level, this ability increases ally movement speed by 15% and restores 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

Conclusion: How different are Chrono and DJ Alok?

Every character in Free Fire can be used differently depending on the player's circumstances in a match.

Chrono offers a great advantage in terms of protection. He defends the player using the force field while also allowing them to attack their opponents simultaneously. His ability also provides increased movement speed to the player and his/her allies.

DJ Alok's ability is different from Chrono's as it does not offer any protection from enemies. Having said that, it does provide the player with a constant healing source for a specific period of time.

While Chrono's force field is fixed in a particular area, DJ Alok's aura surrounds the player wherever he goes.

