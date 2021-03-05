TSG Jash (TWO SIDE GAMERS) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

TWO SIDE GAMERS is one of the most popular YouTube channels, where players can find interesting and engaging content around Free Fire. The channel is run by the duo of Jash Dhoka, aka TSG Jash, and Ritik Jain, aka TSG Ritik.

This article looks at the former's in-game details.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

TSG Jash has competed in 7024 squad matches and has a win tally of 1664, equating to a win rate of 23.69%. He has eliminated 16670 foes for a K/D ratio of 3.11.

The content creator has featured in 2506 duo matches and has come out on top in 255 of them, leading to a win ratio of 10.17%. He has 4927 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.19.

The streamer has participated in 1354 solo games and has bettered his foes on 113 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 8.34%. With 3137 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.53.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The internet star has engaged in 14 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and stood victorious in five games, corresponding to a win percentage of 35.71%. He has notched 25 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 2.78.

The YouTuber has four duo matches to his name but is yet to secure a victory. He has eight frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

His YouTube channel

The first video was uploaded on TWO SIDE GAMERS in October 2018. Since then, they have regularly been streaming the Battle Royale title and have uploaded interesting content around it.

Fans can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

