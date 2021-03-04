Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the most well-known Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube, with a massive subscriber count of 8.81 million.

MrStiven Tc is also a popular content creator on YouTube. He regularly streams Free Fire on his channel.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7972 squad matches and has triumphed in 2197 of them, making his win rate 27.55%. He has 20736 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

When it comes to the duo matches, the YouTuber has 732 Booyahs in 4194 matches, translating to a win rate of 17.45%. He has racked up 11025 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3329 solo games and has won on 270 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 8.11%. With 7444 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 68 squad matches in the current ranked season and has secured 17 victories, translating to a win rate of 28.00%. He has 226 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.43 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 16 ranked duo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has 52 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.25.

Amitbhai has won 2 of the 9 ranked solo matches that he has played, making his win rate 22.22%. He has racked up 30 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.29 in this mode.

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc’s lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has played 8234 squad games and has 2229 wins to his name, maintaining a win rate of 27.07%. He has registered 28316 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.72.

The popular streamer has 443 victories in 2351 duo games, making his win rate 18.84%. He has secured 8806 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.62 in this mode.

MrStiven Tc has also played 3694 solo matches and has triumphed on 431 occasions, translating to a win rate of 11.66%. MrStiven Tc has 12304 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.77.

Ranked stats

MrStiven Tc’s ranked stats

MrStiven Tc has played 36 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 10 of them, making his win rate 27.77%. He bagged 131 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.04 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 21 ranked solo matches and won a single game, translating to a win rate of 4.76%. He has 88 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.40.

MrStiven Tc is yet to play a game in the ranked duo mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad games, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio, while MrStiven Tc has a higher win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime solo and duo matches, MrStiven Tc has the edge over Amitbhai in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

The two players' ranked stats in the ranked duo mode cannot be compared since MrStiven Tc has not played a game yet. However, when it comes to the ranked squad matches, MrStiven Tc has a better K/D ratio while Amitbhai has a higher win rate. Meanwhile, in the ranked solo matches, MrStiven Tc has better stats than Amitbhai.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

