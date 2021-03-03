Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs A_S Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire in March 2021?

Amitbhai and A_S Gaming are arguably two of the most subscribed-to Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube, with more than 8.76 million and 8.83 million subscribers, respectively.

They have vast fanbases and extensive viewerships, thanks to regular streams and engaging content on their channels. This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Also read: Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Amitbhai has 2191 Booyahs in 7951 games that eventually comes down to a win ratio of 27.55%. He has 20659 kills and has a K/D ratio of 3.59.

The YouTuber has contested in 4189 duo matches and has a win tally of 732 games at a win rate of 17.47%. With 11009 eliminations, he has retained a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Advertisement

Desi Gamers has played 3328 solo matches and has triumphed in 270 of them, which equates to a win ratio of 8.11%. He has notched 7441 frags and sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The streamer has participated in 48 squad games this season and has won 11, converting to a win rate of 22.1%. With a K/D ratio of 4.19, he has 155 kills.

The content creator has featured in 11 duo matches and has 36 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.27.

Advertisement

The internet star has won two of the eight solo matches at a win percentage of 25%. In the process, he has 27 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Also Read: Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

A_S Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

A_S Gaming has 1149 first-place finishes in 7546 squad matches, corresponding to a win rate of 15.22%. He has bagged 19175 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.

The internet star has competed in 2177 duo matches and has stood victorious in 299 games, converting to a win rate of 13.73%. He has 5872 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The YouTuber has 2168 solo games and remained unbeaten on 235 occasions, ensuring a win percentage of 10.83%. He has 6457 frags and has upheld a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sahil has 19 appearances in squad games this season and has bettered his foes on six occasions, which equals a win ratio of 31.57%. He has secured 54 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.15.

The streamer has not played any other match in the Ranked Season 19.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Amitbhai has superior stats in lifetime squad and duo matches, while A_S Gaming has the edge in solo games.

The ranked solo and duo matches’ stats cannot be compared as A_S Gaming hasn’t played any of these matches. Amitbhai has a higher K/D ratio, while Sahil has a better win rate in the ranked squad games.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Also read: Nobru’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021