Tonde Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in March 2021

Free Fire is one of the most well-liked games of the BR genre across the globe. It has an extensive reach on various platforms and has accumulated an enormous user base.

Content creation, streaming, and other related fields have become quite prominent career options for many gamers.

Tonde Gamer is among the most popular Free Fire content creators from Nepal. Currently, he has around 2.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at his in-game stats and other details.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 282951914.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Tonde Gamer has featured in 13741 squad matches and has come out on top on 5425 occasions, approximating a win percentage of about 39.48%. In the process, he has bagged 51401 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.18.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 6759 games and has precisely 1400 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 20.71%. He has registered 26141 frags with a K/D ratio of 4.88.

Lastly, the content creator has contented in 3226 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 269, coming down to a win ratio of 8.33%. He has eliminated 6526 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the internet star has competed in 201 squad games and has a winning tally of 153, retaining a win rate of 76.11%. With 832 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 17.33.

Apart from this, the broadcaster has played one duo match and has emerged victorious in it, killing four enemies.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Tonde Gamer started his content creation journey on YouTube over two years back, with the first video on his channel dating back to February 2019.

Over the years, he has gained mass popularity and currently has 780 videos on his channel. He boasts a subscriber count of over 2.8 million and has over 279 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Facebook: Click here.

Instagram: Click here.

