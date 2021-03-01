How to get Free Fire Diamonds for free in March 2021

Free Fire consists of several attractive in-game cosmetic items, including costumes, skins, etc. They allow users to customize the visual aspect of the game to an extent.

Most of the exclusive items can be purchased by players via diamonds, one of the in-game currencies of Free Fire.

Diamonds aren’t available for free, and players are required to shell out money from their own pockets to acquire them. Spending money on a game isn’t a feasible option for many users. Hence, they look for ways to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost.

This article takes a look at some of the methods by which the users can get the in-game currency for free in March 2021.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

Getting Free Fire Diamonds for free in March 2021

Advertisement

#1 - Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted and used applications across the world. It has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.4/5.

All that players have to do is complete short and simple surveys to acquire Google Play Credits, which can be later used to top up diamonds directly in Garena Free Fire. However, the frequency of the surveys varies from user to user.

Click here to visit the Google Play Store page of Google Opinion Rewards.

#2 - GPT applications and websites

Swagbucks - one of the GPT applications

There are numerous GPT (Get Paid To) applications and websites like Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, Easy Rewards, Poll Pay, and more available in the market.

In these applications and websites, all that players generally have to do is complete tasks and offers, including surveys, quizzes, etc. They can later redeem several rewards like gift cards for the Google Play Store, coupons for e-commerce websites, and more, depending upon the users’ country.

Advertisement

#3 - Giveaways and custom rooms

Giveaways

Finally, players can participate in giveaways and custom rooms in order to have a shot at obtaining Free Fire diamonds for free. They are generally held by many YouTubers and Instagram pages that sometimes have the in-game currency as the main prize.

It is crucial to note that players mustn’t resort to using illicit tools and applications like Free Fire unlimited diamond generator as they are 100% illegal. If found guilty, the accounts of the users will be permanently suspended.

Also read: Lokesh Gamer vs Helping Gamer: Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?