SK Sabir Boss vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and OP Vincenzo are two of the most popular figures in the Free Fire community. They currently have YouTube subscriber counts of 3.59 million and 5.54 million, respectively.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss' lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 27729 squad matches and has won on 8972 occasions, making his win rate 32.35%. He has accumulated 97485 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.20.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3018 games and has triumphed in 620 of them translating to a win rate of 20.54%. In the process, he has bagged 8209 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.42.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1616 solo matches and has 142 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 8.78%. With 3268 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SK Sabir Boss has played 172 squad games and has emerged victorious in 87 of them, translating to a win rate of 50.58%. He has 462 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.44 in this mode.

The content creator has won 9 of the 15 ranked duo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 60.00%. He has 49 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.17.

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID and stats

OP Vincenzo’s Free Fire ID is 437144862.

Lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo’s lifetime stats

OP Vincenzo has played 20271 squad matches and has secured 3454 victories, maintaining a win rate of 17.03%. He has racked up 72456 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.31.

The content creator has won 298 of the 17171 duo games that he has played, making his win rate 17.35%. With a K/D ratio of 3.54, he has secured 5024 kills in this mode.

OP Vincenzo has played 1130 solo matches and has 100 wins to his name, translating to a win rate of 8.84%. He has 2818 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.74.

Ranked stats

OP Vincenzo’s ranked stats

OP Vincenzo has played 23 squad matches in the current ranked season but is yet to secure a win. He has killed 66 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.87 in this mode.

OP Vincenzo is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has an edge over OP Vincenzo in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, OP Vincenzo has better stats in the lifetime solo games. When it comes to the lifetime duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate, while OP Vincenzo has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as OP Vincenzo is yet to play a game in these modes. However, when it comes to the squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate and a better K/D ratio than OP Vincenzo.

