SK Sabir Boss vs. Gyan Sujan: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, have emerged as two of the most prominent Indian Free Fire community figures. They are known for their electrifying skills and gameplay videos that they upload on their YouTube channels.

Presently, they boast enormous subscriber counts of over 3.57 million and 8.38 million, respectively. This article compares their stats in the battle royale sensation.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 27675 squad matches and has come out on top on 8943 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 32.31%. He has accumulated 97343 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.20.

He has played 3007 games in the duo mode and has 614 wins for a win ratio of 20.41%. In the process, he has notched 8173 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.42.

The content creator has won 142 of the 1616 solo matches he has played, having a win rate of 8.78%. With 3268 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has appeared in 118 squad games in the current ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 58, maintaining a win ratio of 49.15%. He has registered 320 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.33.

He has three wins in the four duo matches, making his win rate 75.00%. He has collected 13 kills at a K/D ratio of 13.00.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Gyan Sujan has competed in 17384 squad games to date and has a win tally of 6297, retaining a win percentage of about 36.22%. He has killed a total of 59662 enemies with a K/D ratio of 5.38.

Meanwhile, he has played 2114 duo matches and has 492 Booyahs, corresponding to a win rate of 23.27%. With a K/D of 3.55, he has racked 5764 frags.

The YouTuber has participated in 1365 solo games and has bettered his foes in 159, converting to a win ratio of 11.64%. He has secured 2310 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.92.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Gyan Sujan has contented in 69 duo matches in the on-going ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 28, translating to a win ratio of 40.57%. He has 364 kills to his name, managing a K/D ratio of 8.88.

Lastly, Gyan Gaming has played one solo game and has one kill.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have brilliant stats in Free Fire. Gyan Sujan is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad modes in the lifetime stats. SK Sabir Boss has a higher K/D ratio in the solo mode, whereas the former has a better win rate.

In the current ranked season, it is impossible to compare their stats in all the modes as Gyan Sujan is yet to feature in the squad mode, while SK Sabir Boss hasn’t played any solo games. The latter has only played four duo matches.

