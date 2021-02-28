Free Fire has risen to prominence on the mobile platform and has garnered a humongous active player base. The game features quick-paced action as 50 users dive onto an island and fight out against each other till the last one / team survives to get the Booyah!

Presently, the game has three different Battle Royale maps - Kalahari, Bermuda, and Purgatory.

Kalahari map in Free Fire

Like most other games of its genre, Free Fire is quite competitive due to the existing ranked-based system. Many users desire to reach the higher tiers and become the best among their peers. Landing spots are essential factors in determining the users' performance in a Battle Royale match.

Several players even desire to play aggressively and search for the most challenging spots to engage in numerous fights. This article lists out three most challenging landing spots on the Kalahari map.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the preference of the writer. The choice of a drop location in Free Fire is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

3 most challenging landing spots in Free Fire's Kalahari map after OB26 update

#1 Refinery

Refinery in Free Fire

Refinery is arguably the most popular landing spot on the Kalahari map. It is located around the center and is one of the hot-drops. The place yields a high concentration of loot consisting of weapons, armor, and other equipment.

They would be able to find out a substantial number of opponents dropping here and hence have to be prepared for the fierce competition.

#2 Command Post

Command Post in Free Fire

Command Post is another location where the users are expected to face off against numerous foes. It offers the users an extensive amount of high-quality loot, including items like weapons and more.

Users would have to be on the constant lookout for enemies and be ready to take the fight.

#3 Bayfront

Bayfront in Free Fire

Bayfront is the last spot on the list of challenging landing spots in Free Fire's Kalahari map. It is spread across a vast area and has numerous buildings.

Like the other locations on this list, Bayfront has ample loot to suffice for the entire squad.

Apart from this, some other locations like Foundation, where the users can also find several users dropping.

Note: Landing spots vary on the trajectory of the plane. Several players wish to take risks by choosing hot-drops, whereas others may prefer playing it safe.

