Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Run Gaming (RunOutArun): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is a celebrated Free Fire YouTuber from India. He has a massive following in the country and boasts an enormous subscriber count of over 21.3 million on his channel. Run Gaming, popularly known as RunOutArun, is another prominent Indian Free Fire content creator. At present, he has over 1.28 million subscribers.

This article looks at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10815 squad matches to date and has a win tally of 2656, retaining a win percentage of about 24.55%. He has notched 40144 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.92.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1670 games and has bettered his foes in 309, having a win rate of 18.50%. In the process, he has bagged 6482 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 4.76.

Finally, the content creator has 905 solo matches to his name and has 79 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 8.72%. He has 2298 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the on-going ranked season, Ajjubhai has competed in 50 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 34, maintaining a win rate of 68.00%. With a K/D ratio of 14.44, he has collected 231 kills.

Total Gaming has played 2 duo matches and has emerged victorious in both of them, killing a total of 13 foes at a K/D ratio of 13.00.

Run Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451206750.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Run Gaming has participated in 8708 squad games and has come out on top on 1271 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 14.59%. With 16410 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Meanwhile, he has 131 Booyahs in the 2304 duo matches he has played, corresponding to a win ratio of 5.68%. He has accumulated 4489 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.07.

The Indian YouTuber has featured in 1274 solo games and has bettered his foes in 77, making his win rate 6.04%. He has killed a total of 2087 enemies at a K/D ratio of 1.74.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

As the ranked season has commenced only a few days back, Run Gaming is yet to appear in any mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

It is not possible to compare their stats in all the modes as Run Gaming is yet to take part in them in the current ranked season.

