Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is one of the biggest gaming content creators on YouTube, with Free Fire being the primary subject of his videos. He has a subscriber count of 21.3 million on the streaming platform.

SK Sabir Boss is also an extremely popular YouTuber in the Indian Free Fire community. He has 3.57 million subscribers on his channel.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10815 squad matches and has won on 2656 occasions, making his win rate 24.55%. He has accumulated 40144 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

The popular YouTuber has won 309 of the 1670 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 18.50%. In the process, he has bagged 6482 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.76.

Ajjubhai has also played 905 solo matches and has secured 79 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.72%. With a K/D ratio of 2.78, he has 2298 kills in these matches.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 50 squad games and has triumphed in 34 of them, translating to a win rate of 68.00%. He has killed 231 enemies at a K/D ratio of 14.44 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 2 ranked duo matches and has emerged victorious in both of them, maintaining a win rate of 100%. He has 13 frags to his name in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 13.00.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 27620 squad matches and has triumphed on 8912 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 32.26%. He has racked up 97164 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.19.

When it comes to the duo matches, the content creator has won 611 of the 3003 duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 20.34%. With 8160 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has also played 1616 solo games and has emerged victorious in 142 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.78%. He has secured 3268 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 63 matches in the ongoing ranked season and has 27 Booyahs, making his win rate 42.85%. He has racked up 141 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.92 in this mode.

Since the current season began recently, SK Sabir Boss has not played any game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad matches, SK Sabir Boss has an edge over Ajjubhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, when it comes to the lifetime solo and duo games, Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio, while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

It is only possible to compare the two content creators' stats in the ranked solo and duo modes as SK Sabir Boss has not played a game yet. However, in the ranked squad matches, Ajjubhai has better stats than SK Sabir Boss.

