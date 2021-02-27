Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Casual Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, is a prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He boasts a subscriber count of 21.3 million on YouTube.

Casual Gaming is another popular Free Fire YouTuber from India. He currently has over 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai’s lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10814 squad matches and has won on 2655 occasions, translating to a win rate of 24.55%. He has accumulated 40133 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.92.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1670 games and has secured 309 victories, making his win rate 18.50%. With 6482 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.76 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has won 79 of the 905 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.72%. He has bagged 2298 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 48 squad games and has 33 victories to his name, making his win rate 68.75%. He has killed 220 opponents at a K/D ratio of 14.67 in this mode.

Ajjubhai has also played 2 ranked duo games and has won both of them, killing 13 opponents at a K/D ratio of 13.00.

Casual Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Casual Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 178770890.

Lifetime stats

Casual Gaming’s lifetime stats

Casual Gaming has played 6499 squad matches and has triumphed in 113 of them, maintaining a win rate of 17.43%. He has 15834 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.95.

The content creator has won 296 of the 2588 duo games that he has played, translating to a win rate of 11.43%. With a K/D ratio of 2.41, he has 5514 frags in this mode.

Casual Gaming has also played 1435 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 127 of them, making his win rate 8.85%. He has racked up 3332 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.55.

Ranked stats

Casual Gaming’s ranked stats

Casual Gaming has played 36 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 17 Booyahs to his name, translating to a win rate of 47.22%. He has racked up 75 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.95 in this mode.

The YouTuber is yet to play a game in the ranked duo and solo modes.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai has an edge over Casual Gaming in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. When it comes to the lifetime solo games, Casual Gaming has a higher win rate while Ajjubhai has a better K/D ratio.

Since the current ranked season only began yesterday, Casual Gaming is yet to compete in the solo and duo modes. Comparing the two players' stats in these modes is, therefore, not possible. Meanwhile, in the ranked squad mode, Ajjubhai has better stats than Casual Gaming.

