DarkBoyZ Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

The battle royale titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have undeniably become the mobile segment's leaders. These titles have an incredibly vast player count and an extensive viewership that has promoted the growth of content creation and streaming on various platforms.

Raju Ahir, aka DarkBoyZ Gaming, is a developing Free Fire content creator on YouTube. The player has a total subscriber count of more than 212k.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

DarkBoyZ Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 1561007209.

Lifetime stats

DarkBoyZ Gaming has featured in 3260 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 429, approximating a win percentage of about 13.15%. He has accumulated 5706 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.02.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has 1671 duo games to his name and has 80 first-place finishes, corresponding to a win rate of 4.78%. In the process, he has bagged 2275 frags, having a K/D ratio of 1.43.

The content creator has 142 Booyahs in 2894 solo matches that come down to a win ratio of 4.90%. With 4554 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.65.

Ranked stats

Since the ranked season 20 has just begun, the player is yet to play a ranked match.

CS Career

In the Clash Squad mode, DarkBoyZ Gaming has participated in 1251 squad games and has a winning tally of 612, retaining a win rate of 48.92%. He has notched a total of 4582 kills, managing a KDA of 1.54.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Raju Ahir runs multiple YouTube channels named DarkBoyZ Gaming and BlackBoyZ Gaming. He has more than 212k subscribers on his primary channel. Meanwhile, Raju has recently started with his second channel. The player also boasts more than 15 million views on his first channel.

