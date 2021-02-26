Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Bilash Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

The Indian Free Fire fan or players are likely to have heard Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers. He is one of the most subscribed-to Free Fire YouTuber with more than 8.62 million subscribers.

Bilash Gaming is also a prominent name in the Indian Free Fire community as he runs a channel with more than 1.16 million subscribers. The player is known for his exciting and engaging gameplay videos.

This article compares the stats of the players in Garena Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has competed in 7902 squad matches to date and has upheld a win ratio of 27.57%. With 20495 kills to his name, he holds a K/D ratio of 3.58.

The YouTuber has participated in 4178 duo games and has a winning tally of 732, corresponding to a win percentage of 17.52%. He has notched 10973 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Desi Gamers has played 3317 solo matches and has remained unbeaten on 268 occasions, ensuring a win ratio of 8.07%. The content creator has eliminated 7411 foes, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Ranked stats

Since the ranked season 20 has just begun, the player is yet to feature in a game.

Bilash Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID 325410142.

Lifetime stats

Bilash Gaming has 6146 Booyahs in 17010 squad matches that eventually comes down to a win ratio of 36.13%. He has bagged 82552 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 7.60.

The internet star has 2986 appearances in the duo games and has stood victorious in 798 matches, translating to a win rate of 26.72%. With a K/D ratio of 5, he has 10935 frags against his name.

He has engaged in 1581 solo games and has bettered his foes in 173 matches, converting to a win rate of 10.94%. Bilash Gaming has racked up 3582 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has 1 duo match to his name in the new ranked season and has scored a victory but cannot register a frag.

Comparison

Both Amitbhai and Bilash Gaming have put up incredible numbers in Garena Free Fire. Bilash Gaming has the edge over his counterpart on both the fronts in the lifetime solo, duo, and squad games.

The players' ranked stats cannot be compared as the ranked season has begun today, and they haven’t played many games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

