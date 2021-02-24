Pirotes Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Pirotes Gaming is an up-and-coming Indian Free Fire content creator. He currently has 310k subscribers on YouTube.

This article takes a look at Pirotes Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats and other details.

Pirotes Gaming's Free Fire ID and stats

Pirotes Gaming's Free Fire ID is 597665497>

Lifetime stats

Pirotes Gaming's lifetime stats

Pirotes Gaming has played 2835 squad games and has won on 619 occasions, making his win rate 21.83%. He has racked up 6476 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.92.

The content creator has also played 1767 duo matches and has secured 173 victories, translating to a win rate of 9.79%. With 4094 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.57 in this mode.

Pirotes Gaming has 321 Booyahs in 3490 solo matches, maintaining win rate of 9.19%. He has 7420 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.34.

Ranked stats

Pirotes Gaming's ranked stats

Pirotes Gaming has 281 wins in 693 squad games in the ongoing ranked season, translating to a win rate of 40.54%. He has bagged 1377 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.34 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 90 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 6 of them, maintaining a win rate of 6.67%. He has eliminated 220 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.62.

Pirotes Gaming has played 35 ranked solo matches and has a single victory to his name, making his win rate 2.85%. He has 63 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.85 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

Pirotes Gaming's YouTube channel

Pirotes Gaming started its journey on YouTube in March 2019. At the time of writing, he has more than 29 million combined views on his videos, with a subscriber count of 310k.

He also has a second channel called Pirotes MAX. It has 15.3k subscribers.

Players can click here to visit his channel.

Pirotes Gaming's social media handles

To check Pirotes Gaming's Instagram profile, click here.

He also has a Discord server that players can join by clicking here.

