UnGraduate Gamer vs B2K: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Ayush Dubey, aka UnGraduate Gamer, is a popular Indian Free Fire content creator on YouTube. He has 5.06 million subscribers on his primary channel called UnGraduate Gamer. He also has 1.69 million subscribers on his second channel called UG Empire.

B2K (Born2Kill) is an equally popular gaming content creator. He has a massive subscriber count of 6.65 million on YouTube.

This article compares the stats of the two players in Garena Free Fire.

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

UnGraduate Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 256205699.

Lifetime stats

UnGraduate Gamer has played 25542 squad matches and has won on 6368 occasions, making his win rate 24.93%. He has racked up 88118 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.60.

The YouTuber also has 105 Booyahs in 614 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 17.10%. He has 1500 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.95 in this mode.

UnGraduate Gamer has played 598 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 133 of them, maintaining a win rate of 22.24%. He has eliminated 2188 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.71.

Ranked stats

UnGraduate Gamer has played 792 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 152 victories, translating to a win rate of 19.19%. With 3559 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.56 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 11 ranked duo matches and has won on 5 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 45.45%. He has bagged 53 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.83.

UnGraduate Gamer has played 28 ranked solo matches and has triumphed in 14 of them, making his win rate 50%. He has 195 kills at a K/D ratio of 13.93 in this mode.

B2K’s Free Fire’s ID and stats

B2K’s Free Fire ID is 320653047.

Lifetime stats

B2K has played 8337 squad matches and has triumphed on 1485 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 17.81%. With a K/D ratio of 7.01, he has 48052 kills in these matches.

The YouTuber has also played 2468 duo games and has emerged victorious in 412 of them, making his win rate 16.69%. He has racked up 10363 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.04 in this mode.

B2K has 171 wins in 1399 solo games, translating to a win rate of 12.22%. He has 4598 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Ranked stats

B2K has played 464 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 48 of them, making his win rate 10.34%. He has accumulated 2422 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.82 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 167 ranked duo matches and has secured 19 wins, translating to a win rate of 11.37%. He has killed 911 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 6.16.

B2K has played 8 ranked solo matches and has won twice, maintaining a win rate of 25%. He has 51 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.50 in this mode.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad and duo matches, B2K has a better K/D ratio while UnGraduate Gamer has a higher win rate. Meanwhile, UnGraduate Gamer has better stats than B2K in the lifetime solo matches.

The two players' stats in the ranked solo mode cannot be compared as B2K has not played enough games.

However, in the ranked squad matches, B2K has a better K/D ratio while UnGraduate Gamer has a superior win rate. In the ranked duo matches, UnGraduate Gamer has the edge over B2K in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

