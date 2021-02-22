Action Bolt's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Garena Free Fire not only has a vast player base but an extensive viewership on numerous platforms like YouTube. A few months back, the title surpassed 100 million lifetime views on the Google-owned platform that underlines the game's massive audience.

This has led to the emergence of hosts of content creators and streamers across the world. Anup Mondal, popularly known by his in-game alias Action Bolt, is an eminent Indian Free Fire streamer and content creator on YouTube.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 88651465.

Lifetime stats

Action Bolt has competed in 17773 squad matches, winning 7959 of those, equating to a win percentage of 44.78%. He has notched 56583 frags and has retained a K/D ratio of 5.77.

He has participated in 1450 duo matches and has bettered his foes in 368 of them, ensuring a win rate of 25.37%. With 4390 kills, he holds a K/D ratio of 4.06.

The YouTuber has 300 Booyahs in 1870 solo games, which comes down to a win ratio of 16.04%. Action Bolt has 3761 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.40.

Ranked stats

Action Bolt has 1249 first-place finishes in 1754 squad games in the on-going ranked season, corresponding to a win ratio of 71.20%. He has eliminated 6520 foes, retaining a K/D ratio of 12.91.

He has engaged in 59 duo matches and has a win tally of 10 games, managing a win rate of 16.94%. With a K/D ratio of 2.37, he has 116 kills against his name.

Action Bolt is just two victories short of the 100-win mark in the 784 solo games, leading to a win percentage of 12.50%. He bagged 1032 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube Channel

The oldest video on Action Bolt’s channel was uploaded back in March 2018. Since then, he has been regularly creating exciting and engaging content around the fast-paced Battle Royale title. When writing this article, he has more than 572,000 subscribers. 32,000 have come in the last 30 days.

Players can click here to visit his channel.

His Social media handles

Facebook:

Instagram:

He also has a discord server.

