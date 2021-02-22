Raistar vs PK Parwez (PK Gamers): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has a vast audience worldwide, and it's among the most live-watched game on YouTube in 2020. The extensive viewership has enabled the growth of streaming and content creation based on the title.

Raistar and PK Parwez are two of the most popular figures in the Indian Free Fire community. The former is known for his gaming skills and has over 3.37 million subscribers. On the other hand, PK Parwez runs the channel - "PK Gamers" alongside PK Karan, which has around 2.9 million subscribers.

This article takes a look at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs B2K (Born2Kill): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Raistar has been featured in 15519 squad matches and has bettered his foes in 2659 of them, which equates to a win rate of 17.13%. He has eliminated 51573 foes and has retained a K/D ratio of 4.01.

The YouTuber has 705 Booyahs in 4466 duo games, having a win percentage of 15.78%. With 14328 kills, he has held a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Raistar has played 3519 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 401 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 11.39%. He has bagged 10731 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Raistar has made 815 appearances in the squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has a win tally of 59, which comes to a win rate of 7.23%. He has racked up 2136 frags and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.83.

Apart from this, the player has seven duo matches and a single solo match against his name but is yet to secure a victory. He also has 17 frags in the duo games.

Advertisement

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Rahul Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

PK Parwez’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 305998024.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

PK Parwez has competed in 7181 squad matches and has emerged on top on 1059 occasions, translating to a win percentage of 14.74%. He has accumulated 20968 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has won 180 of the 1815 games that he has played, corresponding to a win rate of 9.91%. With a K/D ratio of 2.89, he has 4727 frags.

The YouTuber has played 3284 solo matches and has outshined his foes in 213 of them, leading to a win ratio of 6.48%. He has killed a total of 7791 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, PK Parwez has participated in 826 squad games and has emerged victorious in 108 of them at a win ratio of 13.07%. He has 3239 frags to his name with a K/D ratio of 4.51.

Moreover, the player has 13 wins in the 84 duo matches that he has played, approximating a win percentage of 15.47%. In the process, he has bagged 319 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.49.

Lastly, PK Parwez has played 14 solo games and has a single Booyah, managing a win rate of 7.14%. He has secured 33 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Advertisement

Comparison

The two YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Raistar is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in all three - solo, duo, and squad games.

It's impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo games as Raistar has only taken part in a few of them. Coming to the squad mode, PK Parwez has the upper hand.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TheDonato: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?