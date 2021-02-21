SK Sabir Boss vs Rahul Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has emerged as one of the most prevalent games of the battle royale genre on the mobile segment. It has expanded immensely and has amassed a massive player base across the world, contributing to the growth of online content creation related to the title.

SK Sabir Boss and Rahul Gamer are two popular Free Fire content creators from India. They have subscriber counts of over 3.55 million subscribers and 857k, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 27471 squad matches and has a win tally of 8874, retaining a win percentage of 32.30%. He has killed 96813 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.21.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 2999 games and has 610 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 20.34%. With a K/D ratio of 3.41, he has 8148 frags.

The content creator has played 1615 solo matches and has bettered his foes in 142 for a win ratio of 8.79%. In the process, he has bagged 3267 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 1084 games in the current ranked season and has 228 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 21.03%. He has registered 3159 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.69.

The YouTuber has won 12 of the 118 duo matches at a win percentage of 10.16%. He has 315 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.97.

The internet star has played 25 solo games and has notched 34 eliminations, managing a K/D ratio of 1.36.

Rahul Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 193185339.

Lifetime stats

Rahul Gamer has featured in 8915 squad matches and has come out on top on 1882 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 21.10%. He has accumulated 25772 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.66.

The internet star has won 603 of the 4765 games he has played, converting to a win rate of 12.65%. With 12878 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.09.

The YouTuber has played 2358 solo matches and has 280 Booyahs, corresponding to a win ratio of 11.87%. He has 630 eliminations to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.04.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has participated in 391 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has remained unbeaten in 92, translating to a win ratio of 23.52%. He has garnered 1655 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.54.

The content creator has played precisely 300 duo matches and has triumphed in 41, leading to a win percentage of 13.66%. He has collected 1165 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 4.50.

The streamer has appeared in 170 solo games and has 42 victories, equating to a win rate of 24.70%. He has 771 frags with a K/D ratio of 6.02.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the duo and squad mode in the lifetime stats. Rahul Gamer has the upper hand in the solo mode.

Rahul Gamer is relatively better in all three modes - solo, duo, and squad - in the current ranked season.

