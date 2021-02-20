SK Sabir Boss vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Free Fire live games on YouTbe were the most-watched in 2020. This highlights the popularity of the game on the platform. Content creation and streaming centred around it have witnessed a meteoric rise.

SK Sabir Boss and Lokesh are two of the most prominent Free Fire content creators from India. Both of them are incredibly popular and boast subscriber counts of over 3.55 million and 7.8 million, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their stats in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 27456 squad matches and has triumphed in 8869, which approximates to a win percentage of 32.30%. He has killed a total of 96745 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.20.

Apart from this, he has played 2999 duo games and has bettered his foes in 610 for a win ratio of 20.34%. With 8148 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41.

The content creator has 142 wins in the 1615 solo matches, maintaining a win rate of 8.79%. In the process, he has registered 3267 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.22.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has competed in 1068 squad matches in the on-going ranked season and has 223 first-place finishes, having a win ratio of 20.88%. He has notched 3091 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.66.

In the duo games, he has 12 victories in 118 games, which comes down to a win percentage of about 10.16%. He has 315 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.97.

Lastly, SK Sabir Boss has participated in 25 solo games and has collected 34 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.36.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Lokesh Gamer has contented in 3305 squad matches and has a winning tally of 702, retaining a win percentage of 21.24%. He has racked 6089 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.34.

Meanwhile, he has played 1513 duo games and has 148 Booyahs, corresponding to a win ratio of 9.78%. With a K/D ratio of 1.86, he has 2539 frags.

The Indian YouTuber has appeared in 1229 solo matches and has 125 wins, converting to a win rate of 10.17%. He has cumulated 2172 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.97.

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has taken part in 95 squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 17 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 17.89%. He has secured 211 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Moreover, he has remained unbeaten in 6 of the 24 duo matches he has played, equating to a win percentage of 25.00%. He has 58 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.22.

Lokesh Gamer has also played 3 solo games and has killed 1 kill.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have tremendous stats in Free Fire. SK Sabir Boss is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in the duo and squad matches in the lifetime stats. Coming to the solo games, Lokesh Gamer has a greater win rate, while the former has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo games as Lokesh Gamer has only 3 of them to his name. SK Sabir Boss has the edge in the squad games, whereas Lokesh Gamer is relatively better in the duo matches.

