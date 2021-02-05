Lokesh Gamer's Free Fire ID, stats, and K/D ratio in February 2021

Lokesh Gamer is one of the most subscribed Indian Free Fire content creators and streamers on YouTube. The player boasts over 7.45 million subscribers. He regularly uploads videos around various events on the battle royale title.

Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 220528068.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Lokesh Gamer has participated in 3,295 squad matches and has triumphed in 701 games, which equates to a win rate of 21.27%. With 6,071 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.34.

The YouTuber has played 1,500 duo matches and has attained 145 first-place finishes with a win ratio of 9.66%. He has notched 2,503 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 1.85.

Advertisement

Lokesh Gamer has featured in 1,217 solo matches and has remained unbeaten on 125 occasions, maintaining a win ratio of 10.27%. He has eliminated 2,167 opponents and has retained a K/D ratio of 1.98.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Lokesh Gamer has competed in 85 squad games this season and has a win tally of 16 matches, which equates to a win rate of 18.82%. In these matches, he has secured 193 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.79.

He has also taken part in 13 ranked duo matches and has clinched three of them, which translates to a win rate of 23.07%. He has 26 frags and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.60.

Apart from this, he has a single ranked solo match against his name.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Gamer regularly streams the fast-paced title and uploads content around various aspects of Garena Free Fire. At present, he has 7.45 million subscribers. 820k of the subscribers have come in the last 30 days. He also boasts over 564 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Social Media handles

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Also Read: Ankush FF vs Lorem: Who Has Better Stats in Free Fire?