30 stylish Free Fire pet names for Falco, Beaston and others

Pets in Free Fire not only serve a cosmetic purpose but also influence the gameplay with their special abilities. Each pet in the game, except Mechanical Pup and Kitty, has a unique ability that gives the player an advantage on the virtual battleground.

Players have the option to change the names of their pets in Free Fire. Most of them predictably want their pets to have cool names.

This article lists out the 30 most stylish Free Fire pet names.

30 best stylish Free Fire pet names for Falco, Beaston and others

Here's a list of stylish names for pets in Free Fire:

#1 ƑԼƛMƖЄ

#2 þнØƐЛɪχ

#3 ༺ǟքօʟʟօ༻

#4 VΞИФM

#5 𝖂𝖔𝖑𝖋

#6 ༒𝒟𝑒𝓂𝑜𝓃༒

#7 ₴₭Ɏジ

#8 ▀▄ᗪᗴᗩᗪ▀▄

#9 千尺乇ㄚ

#10 🅢🅗🅐🅓🅞🅦

#11 ꋪꋬꋊꍌꏂꋪ

#12 ĦΔỮŇŦ

#13 Pᵣᵢ𝘴ᗰₐ

#14 𝙰̷𝚕̷𝚙̷𝚑̷𝚊̷

#15 P̲o̲i̲s̲o̲n̲

#16 Mαɳια

#17 ՏԾՄʅ

#18 DДSH

#19 h⊕rïz⊕η

#20 ΛŤнƐЛΛ

#21 ᴠᴜʟᴛᴜʀᴇ

#22 𝘽𝙤𝙡𝙩

#23 𝔹𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕚𝕥

#24 ΛҨЦΛ

#25 Ř€ƗǤŇ

#26 gh⊕š†

#27 ΔĆ€

#28 ZΞЦS

#29 ᖇᗩᑭ丅ᗝᖇ

#30 𝔐𝔬𝔫𝔰𝔱𝔢𝔯

Since regular keyboards on mobile phones do not have fancy texts and fonts, players would have to use websites like fancytexttool.com and fancytextguru.com to generate them.

How to change pet names in Free Fire

Pet names in Free Fire can be changed at no cost the first time. However, if the player wants to alter it again, they will have to shell out 200 diamonds.

Players can follow the steps given below to change the name of their pets in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should first open Free Fire and click on the "Pet" icon present on the left side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: They can then select the respective pet and tap on the rename icon located beside its existing name.

Step 3: A dialog box will pop up, asking them to enter the new nickname.

Step 4: Players can paste any of the names from the list mentioned above and click on the button below it. Their pet's name will be changed.

