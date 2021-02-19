Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and LetDa Hyper are two renowned figures in the Free Fire community hailing from India and Indonesia, respectively. While the former boasts a subscriber count of 8.51 million on YouTube, the latter has 7.78 million subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire for the month of February.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Amitbhai has played 7850 squad games and has won on 7850 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 27.68%. He has registered 20339 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.58.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4163 matches and has triumphed in 729 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.51%. With 10910 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18 in this mode.

Amitbhai has also played 3303 solo matches and has 265 Booyahs, making his win rate 8.02%. He has secured 7360 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 460 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 100 victories, translating to a win rate of 21.73%. In the process, he has bagged 1178 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.27.

The popular content creator has also played 213 ranked duo games and has 27 wins, making his win rate 12.67%. He has 591 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has played 115 ranked solo games and has emerged victorious in 7 of them, maintaining a win rate of 6.08%. He has accumulated 360 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.33 in this mode.

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID and stats

LetDa Hyper’s Free Fire ID is 87980657.

Lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper’s lifetime stats

LetDa Hyper has played 20349 squad matches and has won on 6076 occasions, translating to a win rate of 29.85%. He has accumulated 60946 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.27.

The content creator has also played 867 duo games and has triumphed in 181 of them, making his win rate 20.87%. With a K/D ratio of 3.49, he has 2396 frags in this mode.

LetDa Hyper has won 65 of the 495 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 13.13%. He has notched up 1201 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.79.

Ranked stats

LetDa Hyper’s ranked stats

LetDa Hyper has played 740 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 173 of them, making his win rate 23.37%. He has 2054 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.62 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played 8 ranked solo matches and 6 ranked duo games.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime solo, duo and squad matches, LetDa Hyper has an edge over Amitbhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate.

It is not possible to compare the two YouTubers' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as LetDa Hyper has not played enough games. However, when it comes to the squad matches, LetDa Hyper has better stats than Amitbhai.

