Shadow Shooter's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Pankaj, also popularly known as Shadow Shooter, is among the most popular Free Fire content creators from India. He creates a wide variety of content on his YouTube channel and has collected over 1.24 million subscribers.

Apart from this, he also streams the quick-paced Battle Royale title on his other channel, ShadowisLive, which has around 120 thousand subscribers.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, and other details as of February 2021.

Shadow Shooter’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 240602775.

Lifetime stats

Shadow Shooter has competed in 9347 squad matches and has come out on top on 1421 occasions, which comes down to a win percentage of 15.20%. He has accumulated 22370 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.82.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played exactly 1600 games and has bettered his foes in 165, corresponding to a win rate of 10.31%. With a K/D ratio of 2.82, he has registered 4040 frags.

Finally, in the solo mode, he has participated in 1201 games and has 93 wins to his name, converting it to a win ratio of 7.74%. He has killed a total of 3083 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Shadow Shooter has featured in 460 squad games in the on-going ranked season and has a win tally of 73, making his win rate 15.86%. In the process, he has bagged 1178 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.04.

Meanwhile, he has also appeared in 167 duo matches and has 20 first-place finishes, having a win percentage of 11.97%. He has garnered 421 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 2.86.

Shadow Shooter has 11 victories in the 127 solo games he has played, retaining a win ratio of 8.66%. With 431 kills, he has secured a K/D ratio of 3.72.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creator continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Pankaj’s YouTube channel dates back to April 2019. Since then, he has risen to prominence and has amassed over 1.24 million subscribers. He currently has 322 videos on his channel and has 120 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Shadow Shooter has Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He has a Discord server as well; click here to join.

