Raistar vs Gaming With Mask: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and Gaming With Mask are two renowned Free Fire content creators hailing from India. They have 3.34 million and 487k subscribers on YouTube, respectively.

This article compares the two players' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15466 squad matches and has won on 2657 occasions, making his win rate 17.17%. He has accumulated 51456 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.02.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular content creator has played 4466 games and has triumphed in 705 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.78%. In the process, he has secured 14328 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.81.

Raistar has also won 401 of the 3519 matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 11.39%. With 10731 kills to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played 760 squad games in the current ranked season and has emerged victorious in 57 of them, translating to a win rate of 7.50%. He has registered 2018 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.87 in this mode.

The YouTuber has also played a single ranked solo match and 7 ranked duo games.

Gaming With Mask’s Free Fire ID and stats

Gaming With Mask’s Free Fire ID is 327111300.

Lifetime stats

Gaming With Mask’s lifetime stats

Gaming With Mask has played 12405 squad matches and has triumphed in 12405 of them, maintaining a win rate of 31.25%. He has secured 29214 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.43.

In the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 3220 games and has emerged victorious in 569 of them, making his win rate 17.67%. With a K/D ratio of 2.25, he has 5977 kills in this mode.

Gaming With Mask has also played 2014 solo games and has won on 316 occasions, translating to a win rate of 15.69%. He has 4214 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.48.

Ranked stats

Gaming With Mask’s ranked stats

Gaming With Mask has played 459 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 93 victories, translating to a win rate of 20.26%. He has 887 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.42 in this mode.

The content creator also has 8 wins in the 60 ranked duo matches that he has played, making his win rate 13.33%. He has killed 140 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.69.

Gaming With Mask has played 39 ranked solo matches and has 2 Booyahs to his name, maintaining a win rate of 5.12%. He has 97 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.62 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

In the lifetime squad, duo and solo matches, Gaming With Mask has a higher win rate while Raistar has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two content creators' ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as Raistar has not played enough games. However, in the ranked squad matches, Gaming With Mask has a better win rate while Raistar has a superior K/D ratio.

