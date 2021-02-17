Free Fire offers an enormous collection of in-game items, like gun skins, emotes, outfits and individual fashion items.

They are visually appealing, and players desire to obtain them at any cost. They can often purchase exclusive items by spending diamonds or by participating in a plethora of events.

However, purchasing the in-game currency – diamonds, is not possible for everyone. Redeem codes are often what come to their aid, as they provide players unwilling to spend real money, with an opportunity to get some items for free.

The Free Fire Bangladesh Championship is currently underway, and the developers had set three live viewership milestones for day 2. Total viewership of 10k was achieved and a code was hence released.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (February 17th)

Free Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

Redeem code: FFBCEGMPC3HZ

(Note: The code is valid till only February 17, 2021, 23:59 BST or February 17, 2021, 23:29 IST)

Reward: Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

How to use the redeem code and claim the rewards

They can follow the steps given below to use the code to claim the rewards in Garena Free Fire.

Step 1: First, they would have to visit the official redemption website of Free Fire. They can use this link to do so.

Step 2: Players can then log in to the website via any of the available methods. (Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter).

Users with a guest account will not be able to use the code to obtain the rewards. They will have to bind their account with any of the ways mentioned above.

Enter/Paste the code in the text field

Step 3: Next, they would have to enter/paste the code in the text field and click the "Confirm" button.

Click on the 'OK' button

Step 4: Once the redemption is successful, users will receive the corresponding rewards within 24 hours. They will be able to collect them from the in-game mail section.

They can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section

Most of the redeem codes are useable for a specific duration, after which the players will receive an error when they try to redeem them.

