Free Fire Redeem code for February 17: Free Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

Image Via ff.garena.com
Aniket Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified 9 min ago
Feature
Free Fire offers an extensive collection of gun skins, various outfits, characters, pets, and more. These items are appealing, and the temptations to obtain them are quite challenging to resist. They can usually be acquired in-game by expending one of the game's currencies - diamonds.

Many users can also collect these exclusive items from various events by completing multiple tasks. However, redeeming codes remains the easiest way to acquire these items as they require the least effort.

Here is the latest Free Fire redeem code.

Free Fire Redeem codes for today (February 17th)

4x MP40 â Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
Code: 9GJT66GNDCLN

Reward: 4x MP40 – Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

Note: The redeem code is only usable in the US, NA, and SAC regions. Hence, players from other regions/countries cannot use it. They will face an error stating, “This code cannot be used in your region” when trying to redeem it.

Using redeem code in Free Fire

Users can follow the steps given below to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire rewards redemption site.

Step 2: Log in to the Free Fire account.

Users with a guest account cannot use the redeem codes to obtain the rewards. They must link/bind their account to any of the following - Facebook, Google, VK, Huawei ID, Twitter, or Apple ID to claim the rewards.

Press OK button
Step 3: After logging in, enter the redeem code in the text field and press the confirm.

They can collect the rewards from the in-game mail section.
Step 4: Once the redemption procedure is successful, users will receive the rewards within 24-hours. Collect the items from the in-game mail section, while the currencies will be directly credited.

The redeem code can only be used for a limited time. After it expires, the user will face an error stating, “Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeemed.” Players cannot do anything to get around this error.

Published 17 Feb 2021, 17:41 IST
Garena Free Fire
