CRJ Vasiyo's Free Fire ID, stats, country, and more

Vasiyo CRJ7, aka Vatsal Garasia, is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the Indian Free Fire esports scene. He was part of Total Gaming Esports' FFIC-winning roster and currently represents Galaxy Racer.

This article looks at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details.

CRJ Vasiyo’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 286337576, and his present IGN is GXR-Vasiyo.

Lifetime stats

CRJ Vasiyo has competed in 18331 squad games to date and has bettered his foes in 4567 games, coming down to a win rate of 24.91%. With 60397 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.39.

The professional player has 120 Booyahs in 1108 duo games, managing a win rate of 10.83%. In these matches, he has eliminated 2722 frags, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.76.

The streamer has 135 first-place finishes in 1239 solo games translating to a win rate of 10.89%. He has notched 3618 eliminations, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Ranked stats

The broadcaster has featured in 587 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 56 Booyahs, which approximates to a win rate of 9.54%. He has registered 1934 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.64.

The internet star is yet to play a duo match in the ranked Season 19.

The YouTuber has 19 solo matches against his name and has triumphed in two games, converting to a win percentage of 10.52%. He has secured 68 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his channel dates back to October 2018, and since then, he has uploaded more than 308 videos. Vasiyo has garnered 311k subscribers and more than 9 million views in total, out of which 1.9 million have come in the last 30 days.

Players can click here to visit his channel.

His social media hanldes

Vasiyo is active on Instagram. Players can click here to visit his profile.

