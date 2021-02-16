SK Sabir Boss vs TG Dada: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss is a popular Indian Free Fire content creator. He boasts a massive subscriber count of 3.53 million on YouTube.

TG Dada, on the other hand, is an up-and-coming Free Fire content creator with 86.9k subscribers on YouTube. He is also a member of the TG Mafia guild.

This article compares the two YouTubers' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 27367 squad matches and has 8849 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 32.33%. He has bagged 96498 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.21.

When it comes to the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 2996 games and has won on 610 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.36%. With 8133 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has also won 142 of the 1612 solo matches that he has played, making his win rate 8.80%. In the process, he has registered 3249 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has played 997 squad games in the current ranked season and has triumphed in 205 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.56%. He has killed 2852 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.60 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 115 ranked duo games and has emerged victorious in 12 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.43%. He has secured 300 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.91.

SK Sabir Boss has played 21 ranked solo matches and has notched up 14 kills at a K/D ratio of 0.67.

TG Dada’s Free Fire ID and stats

TG Dada’s Free Fire ID is 401123079.

Lifetime stats

TG Dada’s lifetime stats

TG Dada has played 3639 squad games and has won on 855 occasions, translating to a win rate of 23.49%. With a K/D ratio of 3.33, he has 9266 kills in these matches.

The content creator has also played 1732 duo matches and has triumphed in 253 of them, making his win rate 14.60%. He has eliminated 4238 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.87 in this mode.

TG Dada has played 1806 solo games and has emerged victorious in 217 of them, maintaining a win rate of 12.01%. He has 3955 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.49.

Ranked stats

TG Dada’s ranked stats

TG Dada has played 287 squad games in the current ranked season and has 76 victories to his name, making his win rate 26.48%. He has racked up 867 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.10 in this mode.

The YouTuber has 7 wins in 24 ranked duo matches, translating to a win rate of 29.16%. He has 92 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 5.41.

TG Dada has also played 11 ranked solo matches and has triumphed on 4 occasions, maintaining a win rate of 36.36%. He has 47 frags at a K/D ratio of 8.14 in this mode.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They may change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss has better stats than TG Dada in the lifetime duo and squad matches. Meanwhile, TG Dada has the edge in the lifetime solo games.

In the current ranked season, TG Dada has a higher K/D ratio and a better win rate than SK Sabir Boss in the solo, duo and squad games.

