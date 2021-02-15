Gaming Tamizhan's (GT King) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Free Fire boasts a massive player base and enjoys vast viewership on various platforms, including YouTube. This has enabled several exemplary players to take up streaming and content creation around it.

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, popularly known by his in-game alias GT King and his YouTube channel name Gaming Tamizhan, is a renowned Free Fire content creator.

Gaming Tamizhan's (GT King) Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 287597612.

Lifetime stats

Gaming Tamizhan has participated in 16,977 squad games and has bettered his foes on 3,425 occasions, giving him a win rate of 20.17%. He has eliminated 47,352 competitors with a K/D ratio of 3.49.

He has competed in 1,704 duo games and has stood victorious in 159 matches, translating to a win rate of 9.33%. The YouTuber has bagged 3,074 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.99.

GT King has 48 first-place finishes in 659 games, ensuring a win rate of 7.28%. With 1,430 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.34.

Ranked stats

GT King has featured in 386 squad games this season and has a win tally of 83 games, leading to a win rate of 21.50%. He has registered 1,173 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 3.87.

In the ranked season 19, Gaming Tamizhan has 30 duo matches to his name. He has bagged 68 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

The YouTuber has also engaged in nine solo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has nine frags at a K/D ratio of 1.33.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

GT King started his journey on YouTube back in January 2019. Since then, he has been regularly uploading Free Fire related content on his YouTube channel.

Ravichandra Vigneshwer has amassed over 1.93 million subscribers and has more than 185 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media handles

Gaming Tamizhan is active on Instagram. Players can click here to visit his profile.

