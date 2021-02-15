Raistar vs Itz Kabbo: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar is a famous Indian Free Fire content creator on YouTube with a massive subscriber count of more than 3.31 million. Players admire him for his fantastic gameplay.

Itz Kabbo is a renowned Bangladeshi YouTuber and has nearly 671k subscribers on his channel. This article compares their in-game.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Raistar has competed in 15432 squad games and emerged victorious in 2655 of them, translating to a win rate of 17.20%. In these matches, he has bagged 51335 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 4.02.

The YouTuber has featured in 4466 duo games and has outplayed foes in 705 of them, translating to a win rate of 15.78%. With 14328 eliminations, he holds a K/D ratio of 3.81.

The internet star has 401 Booyahs in 3518 solo matches, equaling a win percentage of 11.39%. He has racked up 10723 frags and has retained a K/D ratio of 3.44.

Ranked stats

The famous content creator has 727 squad matches against his name, winning 56 of them, leading to a win rate of 7.70%. He has eliminated 1906 foes with a K/D ratio of 2.84.

The streamer has played one solo and seven duo matches but is yet to secure a victory. He has 17 frags in the latter at a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Itz Kabbo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228197025.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Itz Kabbo has participated in 10030 squad games and has bettered his foes in 2586 matches, coming down to a win percentage of 25.78%. He has notched 26263 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 2.25.

The YouTuber has 364 Booyahs in 1990 duo matches, leading to a win ratio of 18.29%. He has registered 4413 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.71.

The internet star has contested in 1681 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 194 of them, leading to a win ratio of 11.54%. He has 4632 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 3.11.

Ranked stats

The streamer has 322 squad games against his name and has clinched 76 matches, converting to a win rate of 23.60%. He is six short of the 900-kill mark and has sustained a K/D ratio of 3.63.

The content creator has taken part in 25 duo matches and has triumphed in two games, approximating to a win rate of 8%. With a K/D ratio of 3.13, he has 72 frags.

The broadcaster has won one of the six solo matches that he has played in the ongoing season, retaining a win rate of 16.67%. He has 34 eliminations at a K/D of 6.8.

Comparison

Both players have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Raistar has a higher K/D, while Itz Kabbo has a greater win rate in all the three modes.

It is impossible to compare the players' ranked solo and duo stats since Raistar hasn’t played many of these matches. In squad matches, Itz Kabbo has the edge.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.

