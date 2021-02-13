MrStiven Tc's Free Fire ID, stats, and K/D ratio in February 2021

MrStiven Tc is arguably among some of the most prominent Free Fire streamers worldwide. The renowned Columbian YouTuber actively streams the popular Battle Royale title on his channel and has amassed more than 6.72 million subscribers on the platform.

He was also named on the list of the top live streamers by views in 2020. This article looks at MrStiven Tc’s stats, K/D ratio, and other details of February 2021.

Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs BNL: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

MrStiven Tc’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 10887979.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

MrStiven Tc has competed in 8145 squad matches, winning 2207 of them with a win ratio of 27.09%. He has also eliminated 28043 foes and has retained a K/D ratio of 4.72.

Advertisement

The popular streamer has 437 Booyahs in 2311 duo matches, which approximates to a win rate of 18.90%. With 8665 kills, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.62.

Lastly, MrStiven Tc has featured in 3606 solo games and has remained unbeaten on 418 occasions, translating to a win ratio of 11.61%. He has 11932 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 3.74.

Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Helping Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

MrStiven Tc has participated in 226 squad games this season and has bettered his foes in 41 matches, which comes down to a win rate of 18.14%. With 931 kills, he has registered 931 kills and upheld a K/D ratio of 5.03.

Coming to the duo matches, he has won 11 of the 60 games which he has played in the on-going season at a win percentage of 18.33%. MrStiven Tc is four frags short of the 300 kills mark and has managed a K/D ratio of 6.04.

Advertisement

MrStiven Tc has 46 solo matches against his name and has clinched 2 of them at a win rate of 4.34%. In these matches, he has bagged 151 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on his channel dates back to November 2017. He initially started his journey with content centred around bullet force and later switched to Free Fire. He has more than 6.72 million subscribers and over 710 million views combined.

Those interested can click here to visit his YouTube channel. He streams Twitch as well. Click here to view his Twitch channel.

His Social media handles

Instagram: Click here.

Advertisement

Facebook: Click here.

Also Read: Ungraduate Gamer's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021