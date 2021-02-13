SK Sabir Boss vs Helping Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

SK Sabir Boss and Helping Gamer are some of the most subscribed-to Indian Free Fire content creators on YouTube. They have extensive viewership and have amassed a massive subscriber count of 3.52 million and 4.68 million, respectively.

This article compares the stats of SK Sabir Boss and Helping Gamer in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has participated in 27323 squad games and has stood victorious in 8842 matches, which comes down to a win rate of 32.36%. He has eliminated 96371 foes and holds a K/D ratio of 5.21.

The YouTuber has featured in 2996 duo matches and has 610 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 20.36%. With 8133 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 3.41.

SK Sabir Boss has remained unbeaten in 142 games out of the 1612 solo matches, leading to a win rate of 8.80%. He has bagged 3249 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

The content creator has competed in 964 squad games and has bettered his foes in 198 games, equating to a win rate of 20.53%. He has 2730 frags and held a K/D ratio of 3.56.

Coming to the ranked duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has taken part in 115 duo games this season and has outplayed his foes on 12 occasions converting to a win rate of 10.43%. He has precisely 300 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.91.

Apart from this, SK Sabir Boss has played 21 solo matches but is yet to secure a win. However, he has 14 frags at a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Helping Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 517121909.

Lifetime stats

Helping Gamer has featured in 6504 squad matches to date and has bettered his foes in 1099 of them, which comes down to a win percentage of 16.89%. He has bagged 14718 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.72.

He has 186 wins in the 2830 matches for a win rate of 6.57% coming to the duo mode. In the process, he registered 5383 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.04.

The content creator has 2710 solo games to his name and has 167 Booyahs, having a win ratio of 6.16%. He has 4623 kills for a K/D rate of 1.82.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Helping Gamer has played 245 squad games and has 31 victories, managing a win ratio of 12.65%. He has accumulated 571 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Moreover, he has 3 wins in the 32 duo matches he has played, maintaining a win percentage of 9.37%. With 96 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Finally, Helping Gamer has played 5 solo matches and has 1 first-place finish, at a win rate of 20.00%. He has racked up 18 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.50.

Comparison

SK Sabir Boss leads over Helping Gamer in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in lifetime solo, duo, and squad games.

SK Sabir Boss has the edge over his counterpart in the ranked squad games in the on-going ranked season. Helping Gamer has a higher K/D ratio in duo matches. Meanwhile, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio. Helping Gamer take the lead in solo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

