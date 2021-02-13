Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gaming With Mask: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has amassed a massive player base worldwide and has found a special place in many Indian players' hearts. Due to its mass popularity in the country, content creation and streaming related to it has sky-rocketed.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers and Gaming With Mask, are two renowned Free Fire content creators from India. They boast massive subscriber counts of over 8.3 million and 483 thousand. This article compares their stats in Free Fire.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 7816 squad matches to date and has bettered his foes in 2168 of them, having a win percentage of 27.73%. He has registered 20265 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.59.

Coming to the duo mode, he has won 727 of the 4152 games for a win rate of 17.50%. With 10879 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Lastly, the content creator has played 3298 solo games and has secured 265 victories, managing a win ratio of 8.03%. In the process, he has bagged 7333 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 426 squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 95 occasions, leading to the win ratio of 22.30%. He has 1104 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.35.

Apart from this, he has played 203 duo matches and has precisely 25 first-place finishes with a win percentage of 12.31%. He has killed a total of 562 enemies for a K/D ratio of 3.16.

Desi Gamers has also appeared in 111 solo matches and has 7 victories, making his win rate of 6.30%. He has garnered 333 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.20.

Gaming With Mask’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 327111300.

Lifetime stats

Gaming With Mask has competed in 12380 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 3873, maintaining a win percentage of 31.28%. With 29142 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.43.

While in the duo mode, he has 567 wins in the 3210 games he has played, translating to a win ratio of 17.66%. He has notched 5941 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.25.

The Indian YouTuber has played 2014 solo games and has a winning tally of 316, retaining a win rate of 15.69%. He has 4214 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.48.

Ranked stats

Gaming With Mask has taken part in 438 squad games in the on-going ranked season and has outshined his foes in 91, equating to a win rate of 20.77%. He has collected 824 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.37.

Moreover, he has played 55 duo matches and has triumphed in 7, corresponding to a win percentage of 12.72%. He has garnered 122 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.54.

Gaming With Mask has contented in 39 solo matches and has 2 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 5.12%. He has secured 97 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.62.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. Gaming With Mask is ahead on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in the solo mode in the lifetime stats. Amitbhai has a more excellent K/D ratio in the duo and squad modes, while the former has a slighter win rate.

In its current ranked season, Amitbhai has the upper hand in the solo and squad modes. Finally, Gaming With Mask has a superior win rate in the duo mode, whereas Amitbhai has a higher K/D ratio.

