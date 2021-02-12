Sudip Sarkar's Free Fire UID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Content creation and streaming related to Free Fire has witnessed a meteoric rise across various platforms. Streaming content on Free Fire has now become a viable career option for gamers worldwide.

Sudip Sarkar is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTubers. He is known for his fabulous skills and boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.04 million.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has featured in 30,514 squad matches to date and has come out on top on 9,693 occasions, granting him a win percentage of 31.76%. He has accumulated 115,751 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 5.56.

Coming to the duo mode, he has played 1,402 games and has bettered his foes in 215 of them, retaining a win ratio of 15.33%. With 3,843 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.24.

The Indian YouTuber has also appeared in 1,308 solo matches and has remained unbeaten in 114, leading to a win rate of 8.71%. He has racked up 3,231 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has contented in 1,813 squad games and has 1,044 wins to his name, maintaining a win ratio of 57.58%. With a K/D ratio of 10.39, he has bagged 7,994 frags.

While in the duo mode, the internet star has triumphed in 56 of the 128 matches he has played, managing a win percentage of 43.75%. He has registered 588 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.16.

Lastly, Sudip Sarkar has competed in two solo matches and has a single Booyah, granting him a win rate of 50.00%. In the process, he has bagged 12 kills for a K/D ratio of 12.00.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The oldest video on Sudip Sarkar's YouTube channel dates back to July 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 330 videos and has amassed over 46 million views combined. As mentioned above, he has a massive subscriber count of over 1.03 million.

Players can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

