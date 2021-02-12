Raistar vs SRV Aghori: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Raistar and SRV Aghori are prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. While the former boasts a YouTube subscriber count of 3.28 million, the latter has 435,000 subscribers on the platform.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has played 15386 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2650 of them, making his win rate 17.22%. He has racked up 51210 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.02 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4466 duo games and has won on 705 occasions, translating to a win rate of 15.78%. With a K/D ratio of 3.81, he has 14328 frags in these matches.

Raistar has 401 victories in the 3518 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 11.39%. He has registered 10723 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.44 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has played 680 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has won on 51 occasions, translating to a win rate of 7.50%. He has killed 1781 enemies in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.83.

The popular content creator has also played 7 ranked duo matches and a single ranked solo game.

SRV Aghori’s Free Fire ID and stats

SRV Aghori’s Free Fire ID is 46454168.

Lifetime stats

SRV Aghori’s lifetime stats

SRV Aghori has played 8163 squad matches and has triumphed in 2011 of them, maintaining a win rate of 24.63%. He has accumulated 19702 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.20 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the content creator has won 348 of the 2128 games that he has played, making his win rate 16.35%. With 5128 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.88 in these matches.

SRV Aghori has also played 2555 solo games and has emerged victorious in 290 of them, translating to a win rate of 11.35%. He has notched up 6452 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.85 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SRV Aghori’s ranked stats

In the current ranked season, SRV Aghori has played 341 squad games and has 64 victories to his name, making his win rate 18.76%. In the process, he has bagged 835 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.01.

The popular YouTuber has also played 46 ranked duo matches and has secured 4 wins, translating to a win rate of 8.69%. He has 94 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.23.

SRV Aghori has played 31 ranked solo games and has 24 frags to his name, with a K/D ratio of 0.77.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both Raistar and SRV Aghori are skilled players with impressive stats in Garena Free Fire.

In the lifetime solo matches, Raistar has the edge over SRV Aghori in terms of K/D ratio and win rate. Meanwhile, in the lifetime duo and squad games, SRV Aghori has a higher win rate while Raistar has a better K/D ratio.

It is not possible to compare the two players' stats in the ranked solo and duo games as Raistar has not played enough matches. However, when it comes to the ranked squad games, SRV Aghori has relatively better stats than Raistar.

