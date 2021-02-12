SK Sabir Boss vs Action Bolt: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss and Action Bolt are popular Free Fire content creators on YouTube. While the former has 3.52 million subscribers on his channel, the latter has a subscriber count of 560K.

This article compares the two content creators' stats in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats in Free Fire

SK Sabir Boss has played a total of 27298 squad matches and has triumphed in 8836 of them, making his win rate 32.37%. He has bagged 96274 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.21 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 2996 games and has emerged victorious on 610 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.36%. With 8133 kills to his name in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41.

SK Sabir Boss has played 1612 solo matches and has secured 142 victories, maintaining a win rate of 8.80%. He has 3249 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.21 in this mode.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats in Free Fire

SK Sabir Boss has played 939 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 192 occasions, translating to a win rate of 20.44%. He has killed 2644 opponents in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.53.

The popular YouTuber has also played 115 ranked duo matches and has triumphed in 12 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.43%. He has notched up 300 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.91 in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has played 21 ranked solo games and has gathered 14 frags, with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID and stats

Action Bolt’s Free Fire ID is 88651465.

Lifetime stats

Action Bolt’s lifetime stats in Free Fire

Action Bolt has played 17730 squad matches and has won on 7939 occasions, translating to a win rate of 44.77%. He has accumulated 56376 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.76 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the content creator has 366 wins in 1426 games, maintaining a win rate of 25.66%. With 4352 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.11 in these matches.

Action Bolt has played 1508 solo games and has secured 263 victories, making his win rate 17.5%. He has racked up 3345 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.69 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Action Bolt’s ranked stats in Free Fire

Action Bolt has played 1708 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has emerged victorious in 1229 of them, making his win rate 71.96%. He has notched up 6308 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 13.16.

The YouTuber has 8 wins in 34 ranked duo matches, translating to a win rate of 23.53%. He has secured 78 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.46 in this mode.

Action Bolt has also played 414 ranked solo games and has triumphed in 61 of them, maintaining a win rate of 14.73%. He has collected 618 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 1.72.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Conclusion

Action Bolt has better stats than SK Sabir Boss in the lifetime squad, duo, and solo matches. He also has a better K/D ratio and a higher win rate than his counterpart in the ranked squad and solo games.

However, in the ranked duo matches, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio while Action Bolt has a higher win rate.

