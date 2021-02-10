3 best ways to get Free Fire Diamonds for free in February 2021

Diamonds are one of the in-game currencies of Garena Free Fire. They are used to purchase a variety of items in the battle royale title like the Elite Pass, characters, pets and more.

However, diamonds aren’t available for free, and players have to spend money from their own pockets to purchase them. Since this isn’t a feasible option for everyone, many players often look for ways to obtain diamonds for free.

This article looks at the three best ways to get Free Fire diamonds for free in February 2021.

3 best ways to get Free Fire Diamonds at no cost

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted applications among players. It has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.4.

In this app, players have to complete short surveys to obtain Google Play Credits, which can then be used to purchase diamonds in Garena Free Fire.

Click here to visit the Google Play Store page for Google Opinion Rewards.

#2 GPT Apps and Websites

Swagbucks

There are tons of GPT (Get-paid-to) websites and applications available in the market such as Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, Easy Rewards, Poll Pay and more.

In these websites and apps, players are required to do various tasks like surveys and quizzes. Upon completion of these tasks, they will be able to redeem various rewards, including gift cards.

It is essential to note that the cashout options in such websites and applications vary depending upon the country of the player.

#3 Giveaways and Custom Rooms

Giveaways

Players can also take part in giveaways and custom rooms to get Free Fire diamonds for free.

Several YouTube channels and Instagram pages host giveaways that provide players with an opportunity to obtain diamonds at no cost. Numerous YouTubers also host custom rooms where diamonds are sometimes the prize.

Players should never resort to the use of illegal applications like Free Fire unlimited diamond generators. Those who are found guilty of doing so will be permanently suspended as it is against Garena's Terms of Service.

