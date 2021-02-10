Valentine’s Star event in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire features an assortment of cosmetic items like costumes and more, which allow players to customize the game up to a certain extent. Most exclusive items can be purchased via diamonds, the in-game currency of the title.

The developers add various events into the game that allow the users to get all such exclusive items at a lower cost. Recently, the “Valentine’s Star” event made its way into Free Fire.

All details about the Valentine’s Star event in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the Valentine’s Star event was recently added to Garena Free Fire. It will last from February 10th to February 18th, and users have to spin the Valentine Star to receive rewards.

The social media post about the event reads:

“Love continues to flow in the new Valentine’s Star event, and there is plenty for you to collect! Spin and stand a chance to win the grand prize, the Power of Love gloo wall skin and other cool items such as valentine’s Fox skin, and Rose Bandana.”

Here are the rules of the event:

#1 Spin the Valentine’s star to win prizes

#2 Each time players win a prize, it will be removed from the star

#3 One grand prize will be added to the star after each spin

#4 All grand prizes guaranteed within ten spins

#5 First spin is free

The rules clearly explain the entire event, and all that the users have to do is spin the star using diamonds to obtain the items. The following are the five grand prizes of the Valentine Star event:

Gloo Wall - Power of Love Golden Rose - Backpack Pet Skin: Valentine’s Fox Season of Love Rose Bandana

Follow the steps given below to access the Valentine’s Star event in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click the ‘Calendar’ (events) icon located on the lobby screen’s right side.

Step 2: Next, press the ‘News’ tab and tap the ‘Valentine’s Star’ option.

Step 3: Click the ‘Go To’ option and press the ‘Spin’ button.

