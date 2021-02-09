Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs MBG Rakesh: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, is one of the most popular Indian Free Fire YouTubers. He is known for the content that he creates related to the quick-paced battle royale title. At present, he has a subscriber count of over 8.16 million.

MBG Rakesh is another prominent figure in the Indian Free Fire community. He has over 232k subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai has featured in 7787 squad matches and has come out on top on 2158 occasions for a win percentage of 27.71%. He has bagged 20144 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.58.

In the duo mode, the internet star has 724 wins in the 4125 games, coming down to a win rate of 17.55%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has 10806 kills.

The YouTuber has played 3290 solo matches and has won 265 games, having a win ratio of 8.05%. He has eliminated 7313 enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.42.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has appeared in 397 squad games and has 86 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 21.66%. In the process, he has notched exactly 1000 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Apart from this, the content creator has won 23 of the 181 duo matches, at a win percentage of 12.70%. He has 498 frags to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.15.

Desi Gamers has played 105 solo matches and has bettered his foes in seven of them, making his win rate 6.66%. He has 313 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.19.

MBG Rakesh’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 113249892.

Lifetime stats

MBG Rakesh has played 6523 squad matches to date and has remained unbeaten in 1262, leading to a win percentage of 19.34%. He has racked up 14151 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.69.

In the duo mode, the streamer has competed in 1727 duo games and has 286 wins, translating to a win rate of 16.56%. With 4104 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.85.

The content creator has also participated in 1256 solo matches and has triumphed in 115, equating to a win ratio of 9.15%. He has garnered 2508 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.20.

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has contented in 611 squad games in the current ranked season and has 197 wins, converting to a win ratio of 32.24%. He has 1513 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.65.

The internet star has played 127 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 27 of them, corresponding to a win percentage of 21.25%. He has garnered 339 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Lastly, the broadcaster has played 21 solo games and has bettered his foes in two of them, retaining a win rate of 9.52%. He has collected 61 frags, managing a K/D ratio of 3.21.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Amitbhai has the upper hand in the duo and squad modes. Coming to the solo mode, MBG Rakesh has a greater win rate, while the former has a finer K/D ratio.

In the ongoing ranked season, Rakesh is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in all three modes: solo, duo, and squad.

