Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs X-Mania: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Over the last few years, content creation and streaming related to Garena Free Fire has witnessed a massive upsurge across various platforms. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and X-Mania have emerged as two of India's most popular Free Fire YouTubers.

They are immensely popular amongst the community for the content they upload on their YouTube channels. Currently, they have subscriber counts of over 20.4 and 1.44 million, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs JIGS: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has featured in 10545 squad matches and has come out on top on 2576 occasions, coming down to a win percentage of 24.42%. He has accumulated 38976 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.89.

Advertisement

Coming to the duo mode, the internet star has played 1654 games and has bettered his foes in 306 of them for a win rate of 18.50%. He has eliminated 6435 enemies at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The YouTuber has also won 77 of the 898 solo matches he has played, having a win ratio of 8.57%. He has notched 2267 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the streamer has played 691 squad games and has 93 victories, maintaining a win ratio of 13.45%. With 2598 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.34.

Advertisement

The content creator has appeared in 19 duo matches and has a single win, making his win rate 5.26%. In the process, he has bagged 39 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.16.

Total Gaming has played ten solo games and has one Booyah, at a win percentage of 10%. He has eliminated 19 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

X-Mania has participated in 9398 squad games and has a win tally of 2171, retaining a win percentage of 23.10%. He has 28316 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.92.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, the streamer has 2813 matches to his name and has 499 wins, leading to a win ratio of 17.73%. With a K/D ratio of 3.59, he has racked 8302 frags.

The content creator has played 2953 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 415 of them, converting to a win rate of 14.05%. He has cumulated 8334 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, X-Mania has competed in 281 squad matches and has 67 wins, translating to a win ratio of 23.84%. He has collected 865 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 4.04.

The YouTuber has eight wins in 43 duo games, corresponding to a win percentage of 18.60%. He has gathered 157 frags and maintained a K/D ratio of 4.48.

Advertisement

Lastly, the internet star has contented in 33 solo matches and has nine victories, equating to a win rate of 27.27%. He has 116 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 4.83.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have tremendous stats in Garena Free Fire. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts - K/D ratio and win rate - in the duo and squad modes. In the duo mode, X-Mania has the edge.

In the ongoing ranked season, X-Mania is relatively better in the solo and duo modes. Coming to the squad mode, Ajjubhai has a greater K/D ratio, while the former has a superior win rate.

Also read: Pahadi Gaming's Free Fire UID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021