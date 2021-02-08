SK Sabir Boss vs JIGS: Who has better stats in Free Fire in February 2021?

Free Fire has garnered an enormous player base across the world and has found a special place among Indian users. The massive player base in the country has opened up avenues for content creation, streaming, and esports.

SK Sabir Boss and JIGS are two of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators, known for their incredible skills and gameplay. They boast subscriber counts of over 3.5 million and 782k, respectively.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has featured in exactly 27200 squad matches and has come out on top on 8806 occasions, coming downa win percentage of 32.37%. He has bagged 95923 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.21.

Coming to the duo mode, the internet star has played 2993 games and has managed to better his foes in 608 for a win ratio of 20.31%. With 8114 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Lastly, in the solo mode, the YouTuber has 142 wins from 1612 matches, maintaining a win rate of 8.80%. He has notched 3249 eliminations at a K/D ratio of 2.21.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Sabir has played 839 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has 162 wins, having a win ratio of 19.30%. He has killed 2283 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.37.

Apart from this, the streamer has 12 first-place finishes in 115 duo matches, making his win rate 10.43%. In the process, he has registered exactly 300 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.91.

The content creator has also played 21 solo matches and has eliminated 14 enemies with a K/D ratio of 0.67.

JIGS’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 497887030.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

JIGS has competed in 11489 squad matches and has 4364 first-place finishes, leading to a win percentage of 37.98%. He has accumulated 35571 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.99.

In the duo mode, the streamer has 38 wins in 178 games, corresponding to a win rate of 21.34%. With a K/D ratio of 3.17, he has eliminated 444 enemies.

The content creator has also played 84 solo matches and has nine wins, converting to a win ratio of 10.71%. He has 106 frags for a K/D ratio of 1.41.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

JIGS has appeared in 507 squad games in the current ranked season and has come out on top on 98 occasions, equating to a win ratio of 19.32%. The YouTuber has registered 1205 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.94. He has played one duo match and has killed one enemy.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. In lifetime stats, JIGS has a greater win rate in all three modes - solo, duo, and squad. On the other hand, SK Sabir Boss has a better K/D ratio.

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo modes as JIGS has played only one duo match. Coming to the squad mode, Sabir has a superior K/D ratio, while JIGS has a finer K/D rate.

